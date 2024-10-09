Economic Freedom vs. Collectivism: Can Conservatives Save Liberty in Britain?

Join the Institute of Economic Affairs for a panel discussion on "The Torch of Liberty: Can the Conservative Party win back the young?" at the 2024 Conservative Party Conference. Hosted by Reem Ibrahim, Acting Director of Communications at the IEA, this engaging session features Lord David Frost, Conservative Member of the House of Lords, Tom Clougherty, IEA Executive Director, and Dr. Christopher Snowdon, IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics.

The panel explores the crucial question of whether the Conservative Party can rediscover its love for liberty and appeal to younger voters. Our speakers delve into topics such as economic freedom, personal liberties, and the challenges facing conservative principles in modern British politics. They discuss the impact of recent policies, the role of ideology in shaping political discourse, and strategies for promoting free-market ideas in an increasingly collectivist environment.

Don't miss this conversation as our experts analyse the Conservative Party's recent track record, debate the future of freedom-oriented policies, and offer their perspectives on how to make liberty appealing again. Whether you're a political enthusiast, a young conservative, or simply interested in the future of British politics, this panel provides valuable insights into the ongoing struggle between individual freedom and state intervention.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.