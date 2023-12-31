Can the Private Sector Boost National Defence? | IEA Podcast

Can the private sector boost national defence? Is there a role for markets in defence?

In this week's IEA Podcast, Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh sits down with Keith Hartley, Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of York.

Keith is also the author of a recent IEA publication, 'The Case For Markets in Defence: Driving efficiency and effectiveness in military spending': https://iea.org.uk/publications/the-case-for-markets-in-defence-driving-efficiency-and-effectiveness-in-military-spending/