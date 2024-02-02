Britain's Energy Future: Oil, Gas, Biomass, and Nuclear Debate | IEA Podcast

Explore the future of Britain's energy in the latest IEA Podcast. Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications, engages with Kathryn Porter of Watt-Logic. Uncover the nuances of new UK legislation mandating annual oil and gas license rounds.

Delve into the biomass energy controversies, where Kathryn scrutinises the environmental impact of wood pellet biomass. From energy-intensive production to bunker fuel use, discover the realities behind the perceived eco-friendly solution.

Discover the potential of nuclear energy as a credible decarbonisation solution. The discussion covers government ambitions, regulatory challenges, and international success stories, emphasising the urgency amid energy security threats.

