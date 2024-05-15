Brexit Advisor: Boris Johnson, Negotiations & COVID Lockdowns with Lord Frost | The Swift Half Show

In this week's Swift Half with Snowdon, we are joined by Lord Frost, the former Chief Brexit Negotiator and Europe Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Lord Frost provides an explosive insider's view on the chaos of Brexit negotiations under Theresa May, having to reset the failed talks after joining Boris Johnson by taking a hardline no-deal stance, and his principled resignation over pushing lockdowns and vaccine passports despite Omicron's low threat. He also weighs in on nanny state overreach, European courts overstepping, and needed reforms to the House of Lords.

