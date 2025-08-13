Britain's Energy Market U-Turn | Free the Power

In this Institute of Economic Affairs Free the Power podcast, the IEA’s Andy Mayer interviews Nicholas Leighton-Hall from the Marginal Cost of Everything blog about the recent government decision to reject zonal pricing for UK electricity markets. The conversation examines how political considerations overtook economic rationality in this crucial energy policy decision, exploring the complex dynamics between electricity generation in Scotland, demand in southern England, and the costly constraint payments that result from current market structures.

Nick explains how zonal pricing could have addressed fundamental inefficiencies in the UK's electricity system, including the billions spent annually on constraint payments - where wind farms are paid not to generate electricity when transmission infrastructure can't move power from Scotland to high-demand areas in the south. The discussion reveals how this policy could have been a genuine leveling-up measure, with lower electricity prices in more deprived northern areas and higher prices in affluent southern constituencies.

The interview explores the behavioural economics behind the government's decision-making, examining how loss aversion and political pressures from previous U-turns on winter fuel payments and welfare reforms created a pattern of backing down from difficult decisions. They discuss how the government's alternative of "reformed national pricing" using transmission charges attempts to replicate zonal pricing benefits through central planning rather than market mechanisms, and why this approach may prove ineffective in practice.