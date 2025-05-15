Why Britain Leads Europe in Lifestyle Restrictions | Nanny State Index 2025 | IEA Briefing

In this Institute of Economic Affairs Briefing, IEA Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim is joined by Dr. Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the IEA, to discuss the newly published 2025 Nanny State Index. The conversation explores this comprehensive ranking of European countries based on their paternalistic policies across nicotine products, food, soft drinks, and alcohol, examining how these regulations impact consumer freedom across 29 nations.

Dr. Snowdon explains the methodology behind the index, which weighs various restrictions and taxes implemented for paternalistic rather than standard consumer protection reasons. Germany holds its position as the least restrictive country, while Turkey tops the rankings as the most paternalistic, followed by Lithuania, Hungary, Finland, and Ireland. The UK has risen from 11th to 7th place since the last index, marking a concerning trend towards greater lifestyle restrictions.

The interview concludes with an analysis of why wealthier countries tend to have healthier populations - not due to nanny state policies, but because of higher GDP per capita. Dr. Snowdon highlights the lack of correlation between strict lifestyle regulations and improved health outcomes, noting that political motivations often include revenue generation and appearing to "do something" about public health issues. He warns that without public pushback and making high nanny state rankings a source of shame rather than pride, this trend towards increased paternalism is likely to continue across Europe.