The UK Government Just Made a MASSIVE Mistake | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, host Callum Price interviews Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz. The conversation examines the immediate impact of the Online Safety Act's age verification requirements, which have led to widespread content blocking, a 1400% surge in VPN downloads, and legitimate websites restricting UK access. They discuss how the legislation mirrors previous regulatory failures like the banking anti-money laundering scandal, creating false positives that harm innocent users while failing to achieve its stated objectives.

The discussion moves to Ofgem's controversial proposal to make energy standing charges progressive based on income or wealth, as green transition costs drive up bills. Clougherty argues this represents dangerous mission creep in policymaking, shielding voters from the consequences of net zero policies while undermining market price signals. With UK household energy bills 20% above European averages and industrial bills 90% higher, they examine how policy choices rather than external factors account for over half of recent bill increases, creating political pressure for increasingly interventionist solutions.

The episode concludes with a debate over whether Britain is truly "broken," responding to recent commentary about national decline. While acknowledging serious policy failures across multiple areas, both Clougherty and Niemietz push back against catastrophist narratives from both left and right. They argue that Britain's problems stem from poor policy choices rather than inevitable decline, emphasising the country's untapped potential and the availability of practical liberal solutions to current challenges, from planning reform to competitive taxation.

Timestamps:

01:33 - Online Safety Act & Age Verification Chaos

24:57 - Progressive Energy Bills & Net Zero Costs

36:07 - Is Britain Really Broken?