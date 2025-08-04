We Called It: The Online Safety Bill Debacle | IEA Briefing

In this Institute of Economic Affairs briefing, host Callum Price interviews Matthew Lesh, IEA Public Policy Fellow and author of a 2022 briefing paper on the Online Safety Bill. The discussion covers the implementation of the Online Safety Act and its impact on free speech, examining how age-gating requirements are now forcing platforms to hide legal political content behind age verification systems. They explore how genuine political debate, grooming gang trial transcripts, and war coverage from Ukraine and Gaza are being censored by default, creating what Lesh describes as "censorship by design" where users must prove they're adults to access legal speech.

The conversation delves into the broader consequences of the legislation, including smaller platforms and forums withdrawing from the UK market due to compliance costs, the rise in VPN usage to circumvent restrictions, and the paradox of hiding political content from 16-17 year olds while simultaneously discussing giving them voting rights. Lesh explains how the act's "duty of care" model treats speech as equivalent to physical harm, creating unprecedented regulatory burdens on platforms and incentivising over-censorship to avoid massive fines of up to 10% of global revenues.

Looking ahead, they discuss Ofcom's expanded enforcement powers, the potential for further restrictions on private messaging through backdoor requirements for encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, and the concerning precedent of treating psychological harm as grounds for government censorship. The interview concludes with Lesh arguing for complete repeal of the act, describing its fundamental approach as incompatible with a free and open liberal society, while noting the political challenges facing any future reform efforts.