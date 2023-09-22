Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

What’s Wrong With Digital Markets Regulation? | IEA Podcast
What's Wrong With Digital Markets Regulation? | IEA Podcast

Sep 22, 2023

What's wrong with digital markets regulation? What new powers will the CMA have? In this week's IEA Podcast, Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh sits down with Senior Scholar for Competition Policy at the ICLE Lazar Radic. They discussed their new paper Digital Overload: How the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill’s sweeping new powers threaten Britain’s economy, which they co-authored along with Dirk Auer from the ICLE. To read the full paper, visit https://iea.org.uk/publications/digital-overload-how-the-digital-markets-competition-and-consumers-bills-sweeping-new-powers-threaten-britains-economy/

