What is Scarcity? Episode 2 | Economics 101

Welcome to Economics 101, a new series designed to distill the fundamental principles of economics into clear, easy-to-understand explanations. Join Dr. Stephen Davies as he breaks down complex economic concepts using simple analogies and real-world examples, making economics accessible to everyone regardless of their background. Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply curious about how the economy works, this series will equip you with the essential knowledge to understand the economic forces that shape our daily lives.

In this episode, Dr. Davies explores the most foundational concept in all of economics: scarcity. But scarcity doesn’t mean what most people think it means. It’s not about things being rare - it’s about resources requiring effort to acquire and transform, and the fact that using them for one purpose means you can’t use them for another. This simple insight leads to what economists call “the economic problem”: how do we decide what to produce with limited resources when people want different things? Dr. Davies explains why the price mechanism in competitive markets has proven to be the most efficient solution to this fundamental challenge, far more effective than central planning or consensus-building.