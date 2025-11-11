Building Brexit: Inside Vote Leave with Campaign Director Lord Matthew Elliott

Join Lord Kamall in conversation with Lord Matthew Elliott, one of Britain’s most prolific policy entrepreneurs, in this captivating episode of Entrepreneurial Minds. From selling magazine ads as a student at LSE to founding the Taxpayers Alliance while ducking into phone boxes in Parliament’s “dungeon,” Matthew shares the extraordinary journey of creating multiple influential campaign organisations. Discover how he built Britain’s most effective taxpayer advocacy group from scratch, navigated the Brexit campaign with Vote Leave, and founded the Jobs Foundation to help disadvantaged people into work. This isn’t your typical business startup story, it’s about entrepreneurship in the political arena, where success is measured in policy change rather than profit margins.

Matthew reveals the secrets behind effective grassroots campaigning, the art of media relations, and why he believes successful campaign groups need enemies as much as allies. He discusses his controversial stance on Trump, the influence of his self-made grandfather versus his social worker father, and offers candid advice for aspiring policy entrepreneurs. Whether you’re a budding activist, interested in political campaigning, or simply curious about how ideas become movements, this conversation provides rare insights into the mechanics of political change.

Recorded at the Institute of Economic Affairs in partnership with the Vinson Center at the University of Buckingham and the Buckingham Enterprise Innovation Unit, this is the second in our series exploring different forms of entrepreneurship. Subscribe for more conversations with entrepreneurs who are changing Britain, one bold idea at a time.