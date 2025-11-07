Britain's Budget Crisis: Why Tax Increases Are Inevitable | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim speaks with Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz and Managing Editor Daniel Freeman about three major political developments. The conversation covers Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s unprecedented pre-budget speech delivered at 8pm on Tuesday evening, Nigel Farage’s shift towards Thatcherism, and socialist Zohran Mamdani’s election victory in New York.

The discussion examines Reeves’s hints at significant tax increases ahead of the budget, with Daniel explaining how the government may raise between £20-30 billion through various measures. They analyse the possibility of increasing the basic rate of income tax for the first time since 1975 under Denis Healey, which would breach Labour’s 2024 manifesto commitments. The impact of last year’s employer National Insurance contributions hike is explored, particularly the damage to youth employment and job vacancies. Kristian contextualises the persistent budget deficit and record-high public spending and taxation, arguing that broad-based tax increases were inevitable given Labour’s unwillingness to cut spending.

The podcast concludes with analysis of Zohran Mamdani’s New York mayoral victory and its implications for Democratic Socialists of America. They discuss his proposals for state-run grocery stores and free bus travel, debating whether this represents a genuine socialist revival or a localised phenomenon. The conversation explores potential spillover effects to UK politics, including Green Party politicians like Zack Polanski attempting to ride similar socialist waves, and whether international political trends can successfully transfer across different contexts.