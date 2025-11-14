Trump Sues BBC, Labour Reverses Course Again & Ed Miliband's Nuclear Gamble | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Managing Editor Daniel Freeman is joined by Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz and Energy Analyst Andy Mayer. The trio discuss the BBC’s turbulent week following Director-General Tim Davie’s resignation over misleading edits of a Trump speech, examining long-standing questions about BBC bias and whether the licence fee funding model remains justifiable in the streaming age.

The conversation moves to Labour’s chaotic U-turns on child benefit caps and income tax thresholds, with Kristian unpacking why the government keeps reversing course on key policies. They analyse whether these flip-flops reflect political inexperience, poor planning, or deeper issues with Labour’s fiscal strategy and spending priorities.

The episode concludes with Andy Mayer’s analysis of Britain’s potential nuclear renaissance, as Ed Miliband announces plans to build small modular reactors with Rolls-Royce. While welcoming the ambition, Andy warns that Britain’s regulatory overreach and history of cost overruns could undermine the project. The discussion covers whether Rolls-Royce can compete globally, concerns about protectionism, and why so many environmentalists remain hostile to nuclear power despite its zero-carbon credentials.