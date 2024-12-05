We're Wasting BILLIONS on Net Zero | IEA Briefing

Join IEA's Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim as she sits down with Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst and COO, to discuss Labour's ambitious 2030 net zero plans and the role of nuclear power in Britain's energy future. Following his recent Telegraph article, Mayer explains why the current target of transitioning from 40% renewable energy to 100% by 2030 faces significant challenges, particularly due to the intermittent nature of renewable sources and the inefficiencies in the current gas backup systems.

Mayer delves into the unintended consequences of legally binding net zero targets, arguing that they often lead to misallocation of resources and expensive, marginal projects. He explains how the UK has become a world leader in expensive energy while potentially wasting capital on inefficient infrastructure projects. The discussion highlights the delicate balance between energy security, affordability, and decarbonisation goals.

The conversation then turns to nuclear power as a potential solution, with Mayer highlighting its impressive 90-95% efficiency rate compared to gas's 60%. He discusses the regulatory challenges that have made nuclear power station construction significantly slower in the UK compared to countries like South Korea, and proposes solutions including regulatory reform and the creation of nuclear freeports. The discussion concludes with insights into small modular reactors and addressing NIMBY opposition to essential infrastructure projects.

