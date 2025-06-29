Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
4h

Hello Len! I completely agree with everything you have said! The fact that politicians do a u turn and don’t confess they made a mistake is not just frustrating it’s down right undemocratic. We base our whole life on truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, fairness and care for all! But politicians think they can con us into believing untruths! How can anyone learn if they can’t recognise where they have gone wrong! Then get it right and move on. But they seem to believe we can’t all see it for what it is a complete disaster of a decision. They have no plan and cut anything to make up the canyon between tax revenue and the need to spend! How many times have I written to tell those in charge to STOP cutting and start making the system work to produce the tax revenue we all need! The cost is always the cost! You can’t make it cheaper or pay less for what we need. But they think they can! Just look at the NHS. It’s been underfunded for donkeys years but, so has everything else! Why? Because the tax take has never been enough! That’s why we have now a national debt of £2,800,000,000,000.00 trillion pounds and counting! Yes a lot of naughts! That has filled the gaps and now we are struggling to pay the interest back,let alone the capital. And who do we owe it too? Everyone! But in the main it’s owed to the rich who, had it spare to lend it to us! Yes the rich have it but as any loan they want it back plus interest. Now Len how do you ever think we can get enough cuts or growth to start paying our way to pay back £2.8 trillion pounds? It’s never going to be enough on our economy that still can’t pay for our needs. And we are told to get growth we need “investment”. Well again, those who have money to invest (still the rich) want their investment back and profit! So the rich want to get richer. It’s not rocket science, yet all gone before refuse to accept that fact. They seem to freeze at the thought of allowing very few people hold most of our money for great lengths of time in the main, because probably they all want to be one of those few but, in reality it is totally undemocratic. The system is skewed to allow the rich to hang onto money that as a result triggers NO tax! NONE!!! The rich avoid income tax by doing it abroad (loopholes) and clever accounting and while they hang onto it pay no tax whilst it is unspent and unused. Except it’s used to loan our own money back to us (bonds) and as I have already said they want a profit for allowing the government to use its own bloody money! Now that’s a shortened version but it’s all true. Now that’s look at what the government are doing, they tax everything and still it’s insufficient tax take….but do they? They don’t tax the rich. There is no tax triggered by holding on to money. And they can hold it for centuries. They don’t pay tax on lending it either and they only pay tax on any profit made and let’s face it that’s tiny (clever accountants). So it’s a gravy train for the rich. As when we/they allow our Government who are meant to rule for the benefit of the majority not the minority, after all it’s a democracy, maintain rules and regulations to allow this type of enrichment when they can actually change those rules regulations and laws to make it, the system,do different. But do they? No! They are clueless and ignorant to what they can do and they have no accusing to see how. All they can do is scratch their heads, think it’s like a household budget, and see not enough tax income is being collected, so all they can think of is cut the benefits of the disabled (who don’t get enough anyway) or the pensioners (who don’t get enough anyway) or the unemployed or the unemployable! (Who also don’t get enough either). And borrow the rest we need or leave us undefended or left more unwell because we have more pen pushers than nurses doctors or surgeons needed to keep those off the employment list! Honestly Len it’s laughable that we allow it but I’m incandescent with rage that the best minds in this world can’t see the problem or the answer! The problem begins and starts either way money! And the answer begins and starts with money. And the government must start understanding their own tax system as Starmer and Reeves as well as all gone before still don’t get it either! So here comes the lesson!…. Income tax and NI is NOT paid by employees! It’s paid by employers! It’s a trick of smoke and mirrors by the snake oil salesman we have had. It is calculated on workers wages but, it is paid by employers. So workers only pay Bat and Duty like all non workers! This wedge we have between the holy than thou deluded who finger point and shout ‘we the taxpayer’ are in fact not any different to those non workers in benefits. They all pay the same taxes and all probably spend all their money each month so contribute as much tax as they can with the income they get. We hope workers get paid more than those non working, for that reason, but that’s not a given either! Some workers get less than benefits recipients despite a living or minimum wage. That is unfair and undemocratic so that needs putting right. Workers must get a good wage as benefits must be sufficient. Doctors should be the arbiters of ill health not politicians. Getting involved spends more money than agreeing to pay for their care. So now we have established that workers and non workers pay the same taxes, let’s see how tax is triggered. Well tax is triggered by spending as I said earlier. Spending by an employer on employees or spending by living and paying for our needs. Most tax is collected by vat and Duty. It outperforms income tax. So if tax is triggered by spending, then spending money is good for everyone but specifically tax. By spending, tax is triggered and collected. Without spending no tax is triggered or collected. So Tyne the answer we need to spend more? YES!!!! We all need to spend more. But I suggest every penny must be spent each month by everyone. As that makes the optimum tax take. At present the poor, the disabled, and OAPs etc all spend all their money anyway or at least the most. So no change here. No it’s the rich or all those who don’t spend all their money each month, they are the ones who need to spend. By making all money move and rotate the money triggers tax time and time again as it moves through our economy. Tax taken directly by government without making it spent through our economy means only one single tax amount is taken. But when it is spent vat and duty is passed on time and time again triggering many more tax bills along its way! So there we have the problem too much money is held unspent, idle, and unused by the masses for

Triggering tax take. So, we have an enormous dam holding back tax income from the exchequer. That’s the problem! Di what’s the answer. Well obviously the government need a spending policy! Enforcing the money to be passed on and on and on, perpetually and autonomously. We can now, as we have digital money!…Who needs cash! We all do is just answer! But not in reddies! In digital form only, make spending a joy snd happiness ensues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture