The IEA is hosting a panel event on Juan E. Castañeda’s edited book ‘Government and Economic Growth in the 21st Century: A Classical Liberal Response’. This event will take place on Wednesday, 9th July, from 18:00 to 20:00 at the IEA (2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3LB).

The book is a Classical Liberal response to the way leading economies have been (mis)managed in the last three decades and the principles and models that have guided such policies, particularly since the outbreak of the Global Financial Crisis in 2007-09 which has resulted in enlarged government deficits and public debt, as well as more intrusive government regulation and virtually no economic growth.

The discussion starts at 18:30 and will be preceded by drinks from 18:00. Spaces are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. If you would like to attend either sign up through the ‘RSVP’ button, or RSVP to vipevents@iea.org.uk.

IEA Panel Event on ‘Government and Economic Growth in the 21st Century’

Panellists: Kristian Niemietz (chair), Juan E. Castañeda, Julian Jessop, Cento Veljanovski

Date: Wednesday 9th July

Time: 18:00 drinks, 18:30 discussion start

Location: IEA (2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3LB)