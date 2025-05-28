Sign Up Here

Welcome to the 2025 Vinson Centre Annual Conference! Join us at the Vinson Centre for the Public Understanding of Economics and Entrepreneurship for a day filled with insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and engaging sessions.

This in-person event is a must-attend for anyone interested in the intersection of economics and entrepreneurship. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with industry experts and fellow enthusiasts. Save the date and get ready for an enriching experience!

Schedule

Opening

9.45 am - Coffee and welcome.

10.00 am – Welcome by Professor James Tooley (Vice-Chancellor, University of Buckingham), Professor Juan Castañeda, Director of the Vinson Centre (University of Buckingham) and Professor Mark Pennington, Director of the Centre for the Study of Governance and Society (King’s College London).

10.15 am Opening lecture - "Equality of Permission as the Essential Liberalism.". By Professor Deirdre McCloskey (CATO Institute).

10.45 am – Discussion.

Session 1

Chairperson: Professor Martin Ricketts (University of Buckingham).

11.15 am – Professor Mark Pennington (King’s College London) – Foucault, Post-modernism, and Classical Liberalism. 11.45 am – Dr Steve Davies (Institute of Economic Affairs) – Lost traditions in Classical Liberalism in the 19th century.

12.15 pm – Dr Paola Romero (London School of Economics) – Conservatism: The Odd Uncle of Classical Liberalism".

12.45 pm – Discussion.

1.15 pm – Break for lunch.

Session 2

Chairperson: Dr Linda Edwards (Institute of Economic Affairs).

2.00 pm – Dr Phillip Magness (Independent Institute) – Anticapitalism and antiliberal causes since the global financial crisis.

2.30 pm – Professor Paul D. Aligica (Mercatus Center) – Collective Identity, Governance Frameworks, and the Architecture of Freedom: Liberal Nationalism Reconsidered.

3.00 pm – Discussion.

Session 3

Chairperson: Professor Paul D. Aligica (Mercatus Center).

3.30 pm – Dr Edwin Van de Haar (Independent Scholar) – A classical Liberal approach to international relations.

4.00 pm – Lord Syed Kamall (Vinson Centre) – A classical liberal vision on the world order and the current 'tariffs war'.

4.30 pm – Discussion.

5.00 pm – Coffee break

Session 4

Chairperson: Dr Gabriel Calzada (Universidad de las Hesperides).

5.15 pm – Professor Philip Booth (St Marys University) and Professor Christian Bjørnskov (Aarhus University) - Classical Liberalism: a dialogue between Public Choice School and the Austrian School.

6.00 pm – Discussion.

6.30 pm – Drinks reception. End of formal proceedings of the conference by the Dean of the Faculty of Business, Humanities & Social sciences (Professor Deba Bardhan Correia).

