Brian Edmunds
5h

Stephen, you are obviously thoughtful, trying to look at the same problem like all gone before in a way that’s approaches it from a different angle. But in all honesty, just like all politicians now and before completely miss the point and reality of our predicament. Everyone is basing views and decisions on misunderstanding of our economy and tax collection system. And I fear you are adding to that amount. Now I font place blame as I feel everyone is doing or trying to do the right thing but, no one has the answer that works! No one! Ever!!… I like to use the analogy of a wall of cogs, all interconnected and a wall that goes on for miles! All represent part of our economy that have to mesh with each other. And politicians pundits and thinkers alike, are all picking on a cog and taking it off and putting back a bigger one or smaller ones and no matter what ones are changed the turn wheel one end only make a proportion of the cogs turn! When we need the cogs to turn all in unison and perpetually and completely autonomous. But people come along keep picking on individual cogs and think a different one will work but hasn’t thought it through! Sorry Stephen but it’s a true analogy. But as thinkers, I feel we can get there but we must stop misinterpreting the facts! Let’s start with an economy. We need it to work. And it needs money, sufficient money! Now I am not convinced at all that we have sufficient money in our daily economy participating in it in sufficient amounts to make it work. It should be obvious that a population of 60 million needs more money in it than one day of 1 million people! The true and right amount must be a calculation by mathematics and I’m not one but we need to know that first! Without knowing that how can we be sure it is sufficient? At this time we are unable to maintain our needs on the amount of tax we take. Obviously that’s the predicament. So Starmer and Reeves are in the same circling pattern of all gone before, cut costs, avoid paying, higher taxes or make new taxes like a wealth tax! But instead of that another phenomenon is now in play, borrowing! And we all know what that means ..,. We have to pay it back!… with interest!! Do we end up paying back plus more! Now the same applies with investment’. People who invest want it back and more! So inevitably it costs us all more in the long run! At present we owe £2.800,000,000,000.00 trillion pounds! Snd counting!!!! We can’t pay the interest on it let alone pay it back!!!! So of course it looks plausible that the only answer is to cut handouts to the OAPs the disabled, the ill and infirm, the unemployed and let’s face it the unemployable! People who work wrongly assume they are better than them and feel their hard work is paying for those who are ill and disabled snd unemployed etc., and because they pay income tax and NI they are the ones paying for them to stay at home! Starmer does! I’m sure. Never before had a Labour leader turned on the poorest and infirm first before the rich! Why, because he us deluded to think it will work cutting costs! He might as well just give them all assisted dying chances! Like Thatcher you can’t treat an economy like a household budget! Yet that’s what everyone does! Including you it seems Stephen. An economy is for all! The spending power of every citizen is key to the economic benefit of all! Without the poor spending all their money each month means those in work get an income fir gods sake! You shouldn’t ignore the needs and the spending power of the most needy in this Country assuming they don’t contribute to the income and profits of everyone else! Workers don’t pay for the non workers! The non workers also pay for the workers! That’s how it must work and it does! Are you aware, that the tax revenue from VAT and Duty on alcohol, fuel and tobacco as well as stamp duty etc provide more income than income tax and NI combined! So people who spend all their money each month, which increasingly is not the poor but most of the middle working class do if have to do or choose to do every month! It’s the rich yes the rich who don’t pay the equivalent taxes! They don’t pay any tax, none on the money they don’t spend every month none! Nothing!! If they don’t spend and hold it for years on end pay nothing in taxes! On that unspent money! Do pro rata the non workers and workers who spend all they get pay as much tax as they can, but not the rich who don’t have to spend it all. It’s that amount that is why we are in a predicament! Our economy is devoid of it! So we try and meet our country’s needs off a smaller amount in iur tax earning pot every month do we are short each month in our ability to pay our way! For goodness sake surely that’s clear! We are all coned into believing workers pay income tax! We don’t! Employers pay it! We they don’t have any choice. We don’t get it to spend and enjoy and pay tax that way through vat and duty, no! It’s paid by our employers and those self employed by their customers who do spend their money to be able to earn do income tax can be generated. It’s employers who pay the tax! Not employees! It’s based on wages yes, but it’s not actually paid by the employee! They just think they pay more tax but in reality it’s smoke and mirrors! The truth is it’s wrapped up in one thing. Tax is based on spending. If an employer spends on the wages of an employee, income tax and NI are triggered. Without spending there would be no wages to pay them and by fording employees get money! And as we all spend VAT and DUTY us also triggered for tax revenue. So workers and non workers all pay tax! And it’s triggered by spending and to have spending you need money. Whether you are a worker or no it’s the need or requirement to spend and move money from one to another is the trigger for all taxation. When money doesn’t move or is idle, unspent, and unused, no tax is triggered! None! So if we need to increase our tax revenue, without cuts and without putting taxes up then we need to endure more money is spent and changes hands! Stephen snd all, it’s that simple. It’s important to know the amount we need to begin with but, there is the answer for government. Give the rules and laws to make money move in greater amounts and in faster time! Do that and you will have the tax take we need to pay for all workers and non workers! Workers rely on the spending power if all not just workers but non workers too! Without all spending it won’t work, like now!!!! It’s not rocket science. They say, 95% of all money is held by just 5% of people. I don’t know if that is right but if we assume it is, then 95% of people are fighting over just 5% of money! Now that’s clear, not enough money is being spent back! So why can’t we all see it? If spending is the trigger for tax revenue it stands to reason we need to make all money move or be spent in the same monthly time frame for all bills to be met so the tax take can be higher! To pay for our needs! We have to accept all citizens are tax payers and in do doing wealth creators based on spending. Snd too few people have too much money not revolving fast enough so we don’t need to borrow or pay rich to be richer. It’s as obvious as the day is long. Greed makes us think we can’t spend if font want to spend but it will work better if we all do! The rich will be richer from all we spend on snd buy! Not money itself. That makes us pay for employment and wages as well as proper pensions and benefits. Let’s be more happy, all have more to spend and be happy not miserable and destitute. What do you say Stephen?

