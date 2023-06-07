Was Hayek Right? | IEA Discussion

Friedrich Hayek is rightly considered to be one of the intellectual forefathers of classical liberalism and his famed work, 'The Road to Serfdom', is thought of by many to be the ideology's clearest codification.

However, with the book's 80th anniversary looming, we thought it would be a good idea to revisit this seminal work and ask the question, was Hayek right?

On the panel was:

Dr James Forder (Chair) - IEA Academic and Research Director

Dr Kristian Niemietz - IEA Head of Political Economy

Professor Mark Pennington - Professor of Political Economy and Public Policy at King's College London

Sherelle Jacobs - Daily Telegraph columnist