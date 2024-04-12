Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Unleashing Britain's Entrepreneurs: how can Britain become more entrepreneurial?
Unleashing Britain's Entrepreneurs: how can Britain become more entrepreneurial?

Apr 12, 2024

Join us for this week's podcast as we delve into how Britain can foster a more entrepreneurial environment. Head of Research at The Entrepreneurs Network, Eamonn Ives, and Public Policy & Communications Director Matthew Lesh discuss pressing issues surrounding taxation, innovation, and labor dynamics. From proposing reforms to simplify the tax system to exploring the role of innovation in entrepreneurship, our guests tackle key questions about Britain's economic future. They also examine the regulatory landscape and share insights on supporting startups in sectors like health tech and AI. Tune in to gain valuable perspectives on navigating the complexities of today's economic landscape and subscribe for future episodes.

