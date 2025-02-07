Trade Wars Return: What Trump's Tariffs Mean for the World

Donald Trump is threatening 25% tariffs on allies - from Canada to Europe. The Bank of England has halved its growth forecasts. And the government is pushing nuclear power forward. We break down what this all means and why it matters.

In this episode of the IEA podcast, Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz and Executive Director Tom Clougherty.

Kristian Niemietz explains why Trump's protectionist instincts could damage global trade and make everyone poorer. Then we dive into the UK's productivity crisis with Executive Director Tom Clougherty, exploring why output per worker is falling. Finally, we look at nuclear energy - why has it gotten more expensive over time, and what can be done to fix it?

From trade wars to energy policy, we cut through the noise to explain the week's big economic stories and what they mean for our prosperity and freedom. Join us for a deep dive into the policies shaping our world.

We bring you a current affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

