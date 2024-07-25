Tory Collapse, Freedom, Nationalism & Future Direction | Future of the Right Panel

Join us for the recent Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) panel discussion "The Future of the Right". Chaired by Reem Ibrahim, Communications Officer, this event brings together The Rt Hon Steve Baker FRSA, Jack Rankin MP, Dr Steve Davies, Paul Reynolds, and Bartek Staniszewski to explore the critical issues facing the political right and following the Conservative's recent landslide defeat.

Our panelists delve into a wide range of topics, including the future of the Conservative Party, the meaning of freedom in modern politics, economic challenges facing the UK, and the evolving definition of right-wing ideology. They discuss the impact of recent election results, the need for a new generation of conservative thinkers, and the balance between free-market principles and state intervention.

The conversation also touches on controversial subjects such as immigration, housing policy, and the sustainability of the welfare state. This thought-provoking discussion offers unique insights into the challenges and opportunities facing conservative politics. Whether you're a political enthusiast, a concerned citizen, or simply curious about the future of the right, this event provides a comprehensive and engaging exploration of the issues that will shape our political landscape for years to come. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from some of the most influential thinkers in conservative politics as they chart a course for the future of the right.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.