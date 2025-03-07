Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

The Uncomfortable Truth About Welfare, Housing & Unions In Britain Today | IEA Podcast

Institute of Economic Affairs
Callum Price
Tom Clougherty
Kristian Niemietz
Mar 07, 2025
In this episode of the Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Callum Price (Director of Communications) is joined by Tom Clougherty (Executive Director) and Dr. Kristian Niemietz (Editorial Director) to discuss recent political developments. The team examines Rachel Reeves' proposed welfare cuts, highlighting the dramatic increase in benefits claims since COVID and questioning whether the system's incentives have deteriorated over time.

The conversation shifts to planning reform, analysing whether the government's approach will effectively address the UK's housing shortage. They discuss the merits of moving from a discretionary planning system to zoning, while examining the historical context of UK planning laws and how the 1947 changes fundamentally altered property rights.

Finally, the team critically evaluates the government's Employment Rights Bill, suggesting it prioritises union interests over workers' rights and economic growth. They debate how the legislation might impact the UK labour market and question its timing given current economic conditions.

We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

Articles mentioned:

  • https://capx.co/labours-employment-crusade-could-kill-jobs

  • https://www.economist.com/britain/2025/03/04/britains-government-may-be-about-to-waste-its-best-chance-of-success

  • https://www.ft.com/content/37053b2b-ccda-4ce3-a25d-f1d0f82e7989

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

