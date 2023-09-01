The Ultra-Low Emission Zone: Should We Tax Negative Externalities?

Should we tax negative externalities like air pollution?

Join us for a thought-provoking debate on one of London's most contentious policies, Sadiq Khan's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

Andy Mayer, the Energy Analyst at the Institute of Economic Affairs, argues against the ULEZ scheme, emphasising its potential economic and social implications. On the other side of the debate, Daniel Freeman, Research Assistant at the Institute of Economic Affairs, makes the case for the ULEZ, highlighting its positive impact on environmental sustainability and public health.

Moderating this debate is Reem Ibrahim, the Communications Officer and Linda Whetstone Scholar at the IEA.