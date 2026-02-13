You're Getting Poorer: Here's Why the GDP Figures Prove It | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, host Callum Price speaks with Lord Frost, Director General, and Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director. The conversation examines the latest GDP figures showing 0.1% growth in the final quarter of 2024, with GDP per capita falling for the second consecutive quarter. They discuss why Keir Starmer's celebration of these figures misses the point that people are not actually getting richer, and how Labour's Employment Rights Act and tax rises have contributed to economic stagnation.



The discussion turns to whether any political party has a credible growth strategy, criticising the Liberal Democrats' proposal to split the Treasury and relocate part of it to Birmingham as "cargo cult economics". They examine Andy Burnham's economic thinking, including his views on electoral reform and nationalisation, questioning whether his prescriptions would actually lead to the stability and growth he promises. The conversation also covers why proportional representation might create less political stability rather than more, and the persistent problem of "rich country syndrome" where Britain maintains the political discourse of a prosperous nation despite 15 years of stagnation.



The podcast concludes with debates on water nationalisation, examining why the sector lacks genuine competition and whether state ownership would solve fundamental problems of investment and infrastructure. They discuss the parallels with the NHS's short-term investment failures, the planning system's role in preventing reservoir construction despite Britain being one of the wettest countries in the world, and a bizarre Supreme Court ruling banning the use of the word "milk" for plant-based products.



