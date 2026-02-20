We Had a Great Economy. Then We Wrecked It. | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by IEA Director General Lord Frost and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz to discuss the week’s major economic and political developments. The conversation opens with Robert Jenrick’s debut economic policy speech as Reform’s Treasury spokesperson, examining whether it marks a serious shift towards credible fiscal conservatism or a watered-down pitch to reassure the bond markets.

The panel then turns to two conflicting data releases: rising unemployment, with the rate hitting 5.2% and youth unemployment now above the European average, against a stronger-than-expected January public sector surplus of £30 billion. Lord Frost and Niemietz debate what these figures reveal about the impact of the Employment Rights Bill and the Government’s broader economic approach, including the possibility of a U-turn on the youth minimum wage. The discussion also covers whether Britain has quietly surrendered its long-standing advantage of a flexible, low-unemployment labour market.

The episode closes on a data integrity scandal: child poverty figures have been found to be based on significantly under-reported benefit income, with a gap of up to £44 billion between what people said they received and what the DWP actually paid out. Niemietz argues this is a long-standing and predictable problem with self-reported income data, and that relative poverty measures are a fundamentally flawed basis for policy anyway.

