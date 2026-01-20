The Stakeholder State: Why Britain Can't Build Anything | IEA Briefing

In this special briefing episode, Christopher Snowdon and Lord Frost join Callum Price to dissect the ‘stakeholder state’ – the coalition of NGOs, activist judges, commissioners and endless judicial reviews that has paralysed government action in Britain. Sparked by recent complaints from Keir Starmer’s former director of strategy, the discussion examines how decades of poorly drafted legislation, gold-plated by activist judges, has created a system where the state simultaneously grows bigger whilst systematically emasculating itself.

Snowdon and Frost explore why governments of all stripes have found themselves unable to implement even manifesto commitments, from planning reform to welfare changes. Rather than blaming celebrities writing letters or legitimate lobbying, they argue the real problem lies in accumulated legislation that needs urgent amendment or repeal. Lord Frost draws on his experience in government to highlight how Labour mobilised these very stakeholders when in opposition, only to discover them blocking their own agenda in power.

The conversation reveals a fundamental tension between democratic control and the proliferation of ‘independent’ bodies and commissioners, all vying for relevance and expanded budgets. From the Food Standards Agency’s mission creep to civil servants becoming guardians of process rather than delivery, the episode makes a compelling case that Britain’s next reforming government must prioritise legislative reform. As Snowdon puts it: anything from the last 20 years is fair game – Britain functioned perfectly well, if not better, without most of it.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.