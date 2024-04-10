Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

The Roman Economy: Pandemic, Slavery & Trade Networks
The Roman Economy: Pandemic, Slavery & Trade Networks

Apr 10, 2024

Explore the Roman Empire's dynamics during the Antonine Plague with Colin Elliott, Associate Professor at Indiana University and author of "Pax Romana." Elliott offers profound insights into the pandemic's impact on the economy, military, and society, challenging conventional views on Roman cities' roles. He navigates complexities, highlighting economic interconnections and societal resilience, providing invaluable perspectives on this pivotal period in history. 

