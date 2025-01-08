The Best and Worst Economic Decisions of 2024 | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, host Reem Ibrahim joins Tom Clougherty and Daniel Freeman to reflect on the economic and policy highlights and lowlights of 2024. The discussion kicks off with a critical analysis of the government's October budget and its impact on British businesses, followed by concerns about rising protectionism in America and the concerning trend of outdoor smoking bans and other nanny state interventions.

The conversation then shifts to more positive developments, including Argentina's promising economic reforms under President Milei and his bold approach to cutting government spending and regulation. The team also discusses the influential UK Foundation essay that sparked important conversations about Britain's planning system and energy costs, and how these factors have contributed to the country's economic challenges.

The episode concludes with an optimistic look at the post-election period and the revival of substantive discussions about conservative and free-market principles. The guests explore how recent political developments have led to more meaningful debates about the role of the state and economic freedom, even while acknowledging the challenges of turning these ideas into practical policy. We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

