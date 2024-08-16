The Battle for Truth: Social Media, Riots, and Freedom of Expression

In this thought-provoking episode of the IEA Podcast, host Matthew Lesh and editorial director Kristian Niemietz are joined by Claire Fox, director of the Academy of Ideas, to discuss the complex interplay between free speech, misinformation, and recent UK riots. The conversation delves into the challenges of defining and addressing disinformation in the digital age, exploring how attempts to suppress speech can inadvertently fuel conspiracy theories and erode trust in institutions.

The panel examines recent cases where individuals have faced legal consequences for offensive social media posts, questioning the balance between protecting free expression and maintaining public order. They debate the effectiveness of content moderation strategies, from government intervention to community-driven approaches like Twitter's "community notes" feature. The discussion also touches on the broader cultural shift away from free speech principles and the potential dangers of overreacting to perceived threats to democracy. Throughout the episode, Fox, Lesh, and Niemietz offer nuanced perspectives on the complexities of managing speech in the modern era. They consider the unintended consequences of well-intentioned policies and emphasize the importance of fostering a culture that values open dialogue and critical thinking. This episode provides listeners with a deeper understanding of the tensions between free expression and social harmony in contemporary society.

We bring you a current affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.