Swift Half returns with Christopher Snowden! Join him as he welcomes a range of guests for spirited discussions on society and freedom. This week, Charles Amos, author of "The Musing Individualist" and leader of the Defend Freedom, Stop the Tobacco Ban movement, joins the conversation. They explore libertarianism, dissecting its philosophy and addressing the growing threat of paternalism. From philosophical influences to real-world activism, this episode delves deep into the principles of personal freedom and the impact of policies like the tobacco ban. Listen for insightful commentary on government intervention and the importance of individual liberty. Subscribe now for thought-provoking discussions on the state of freedom in our world.
Stop The Tobacco Ban & Libertarianism | The Swift Half with Snowdon
Mar 06, 2024
IEA Podcast
