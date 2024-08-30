Smoking Ban in Beer Gardens: The Death of Personal Freedom? | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, host Reem Ibrahim is joined by Kristian Niemietz and Tom Clougherty to dissect recent political developments through a classical liberal lens. The panel critically examines Labour's controversial plan to ban smoking in outdoor areas, including pub beer gardens, questioning the justification and potential consequences of such nanny state interventions. They also delve into the implications of the Next equal pay dispute, highlighting the disconnect between economic reasoning and legal judgments in employment tribunals.

The conversation takes a broader turn as the guests explore the shifting landscape of political ideologies. They discuss how traditional definitions of 'liberal' no longer apply in today's context, with both the left and right embracing forms of authoritarianism and interventionism. The panel contemplates the challenges faced by classical liberals in finding political allies and considers the potential for a new movement centered on freedom, dynamism, and progress.

Throughout the episode, Niemietz, Clougherty, and Ibrahim offer insightful commentary on the erosion of personal freedoms, the unintended consequences of well-intentioned policies, and the importance of maintaining a commitment to free-market principles. Their discussion provides a nuanced perspective on current affairs, challenging listeners to think critically about the role of government in society and the future of liberal thought.

We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.