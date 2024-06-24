Sir Vince Cable & Lib Dems Debate the Controversial 'Orange Book': 20 Years Later

The Institute of Economic Affairs recently hosted a Book Club event reflecting on "The Orange Book" published by the Liberal Democrats 20 years prior in 2004. The event was hosted by Tom Clougherty, Executive Director of the IEA, and featured three of the original authors - Mark Oaten (Former MP & Home Affairs Spokesperson), Baroness Susan Kramer (Former Minister of State for Transport), and Sir Vince Cable (Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats).

The panelists discussed the origins and impact of The Orange Book, which aimed to reclaim economic liberalism within the Liberal Democrat party at the time. They reflected on how ideas changed during the Coalition government years, with insights around industrial policy, privatisations, regulation, public service reform and more. Key topics covered included the struggle to enact radical policies, the role of the market vs. government intervention, and the compatibility of economic and social liberalism.

Looking ahead, the panel debated what a new "Orange Book" focused on reclaiming liberalism might include today - addressing issues like the fiscal challenges, Brexit, environmentalism, and even artificial intelligence. While differences remained between the economic and social liberal perspectives, there was shared emphasis on the need for a more popular, outward-looking brand of liberalism to tackle nationalism and populism.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.