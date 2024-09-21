"Scrapping" the NHS & the Gender Pay Gap Myth | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, we delve into three critical topics shaping the UK's economic and social landscape this week. First, we explore the IEA's new publication "Denationalisation of Healthcare" with author Dr. Kristian Niemietz. The discussion examines the potential benefits of transitioning from the NHS to a social health insurance system, addressing concerns about disruption and emphasising the importance of patient choice and competition among providers.

Next, we turn our attention to the Bank of England's recent monetary policy decisions. Our panel, featuring Tom Clougherty and Kristian Niemietz, analyses the implications of keeping interest rates at 5% and the continuation of quantitative tightening. The conversation highlights the divergent views between the official Monetary Policy Committee and the IEA's shadow committee, exploring the merits of different approaches to managing inflation and economic growth.

Lastly, we tackle the controversial topic of the gender pay gap, prompted by Rachel Reeves' recent announcement of the "Invest in Women" taskforce. Ibrahim discuss the complexities behind pay gap statistics, challenging the narrative of widespread discrimination and examining the role of individual choices in shaping career outcomes. The conversation also touches on the broader implications of government intervention in labour markets and the potential unintended consequences of well-intentioned policies.

