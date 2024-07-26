Political Earthquake: How Realignment is Reshaping UK and US Politics | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, Dr. Stephen Davies, Senior Education Fellow, Harrison Griffiths, Communications Manager, and host Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy & Communications, delve into the complex landscape of political realignment in the UK and US. They explore how traditional left-right divisions are being reshaped by new cultural and economic fault lines, examining recent electoral shifts and their implications for the future of politics.

The discussion covers a wide range of topics, from the transformation of the Republican Party under Trump to the challenges facing classical liberals in this new political environment. The guests offers analysis on the rise of populism, the changing nature of voter coalitions, and the potential long-term consequences of these shifts for economic and social policy.

Dr. Davies provides a historical perspective on political realignments, while the panel debates strategies for promoting liberal ideas in an increasingly polarised landscape. They grapple with difficult questions about the future of free market economics, individual liberty, and the role of government in addressing societal challenges.

We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

