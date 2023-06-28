Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

IEA Podcast
Not Zero | IEA Book Club with Ross Clark
Not Zero | IEA Book Club with Ross Clark

Jun 28, 2023

Chaired by IEA Energy Analyst and Chief Operating Officer Andy Mayer, the IEA Book Club was delighted to host author and journalist Ross Clark to discuss his latest book, “Not Zero: How an Irrational Target Will Impoverish You, Help China (and Won’t Even Save the Planet)”.

This event took place on Tuesday 13th June at the IEA offices.

You can find out more about how to join the IEA Book Club here:

https://iea.org.uk/iea-book-club/

You can also purchase a copy of the book here:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Not-Zero-Irrational-Target-Impoverish/dp/1800752423

