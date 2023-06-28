Not Zero | IEA Book Club with Ross Clark

Chaired by IEA Energy Analyst and Chief Operating Officer Andy Mayer, the IEA Book Club was delighted to host author and journalist Ross Clark to discuss his latest book, “Not Zero: How an Irrational Target Will Impoverish You, Help China (and Won’t Even Save the Planet)”.

This event took place on Tuesday 13th June at the IEA offices.

https://iea.org.uk/iea-book-club/

https://iea.org.uk/iea-book-club/

You can also purchase a copy of the book here:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Not-Zero-Irrational-Target-Impoverish/dp/1800752423