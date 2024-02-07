Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

IEA Podcast
Medieval peasants were trading entrepreneurs, says historian Dr Robert Portass
Feb 07, 2024

Join Daniel Freeman as he explores the role of peasants and entrepreneurship in medieval Europe with Dr. Robert Portuss, a lecturer in medieval history. Gain fresh insights into the economic agency of peasants and challenge misconceptions about their role in society. Subscribe for more enlightening discussions on historical topics.

