Labour's Shocking Plan to Revolutionise UK Housing Crisis | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, Tom Clougherty and Matthew Lesh are joined by Sam Dumitriu, Head of Policy at Britain Remade, to discuss Labour's ambitious plans for housing, infrastructure, and economic growth. The conversation delves into the party's strategy to reform the planning system, restore housing targets, and streamline infrastructure projects. Sam provides insights into the challenges faced by previous governments and explores whether Labour's approach can overcome the long-standing obstacles to development in the UK.

The discussion covers a range of topics, including the impact of NIMBYism, the complexities of the planning process, and the potential for private sector involvement in infrastructure projects. The panel examines the role of judicial reviews in delaying major developments and debates the merits of Labour's proposed National Wealth Fund. This episode offers a comprehensive analysis of the UK's housing and infrastructure challenges, providing listeners with a deeper understanding of the issues at stake and the potential solutions on the horizon.

