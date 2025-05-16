Labour's 'Growth Priority' & Sadiq Khan FINALLY Gets It | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, host Callum Price is joined by Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz to discuss the UK's recent economic performance and growth prospects. The conversation examines the first quarter's 0.7% growth figure - exceeding expectations by 41% - though the panel expresses caution about future performance given incoming challenges like increased employer National Insurance contributions and Trump's tariff policies. They analyse Labour's pivot to prioritising growth while noting the contradictions between their pro-growth rhetoric and policies like the Employment Rights Bill that may constrain economic expansion.

The discussion moves to housing policy, particularly Sadiq Khan's recent acknowledgment that London needs to build on the greenbelt to meet its 80,000 annual housing target. Niemietz points out this reality should have been obvious years ago, referencing a decade-old Shelter report titled "Brownfield Isn't Enough." The panel explores how the greenbelt designation - much of which isn't actually green space - has artificially constrained London's growth since the 1950s, unlike other European cities like Paris that have expanded significantly. They debate whether Khan's announcement represents genuine reform or merely political positioning, noting his track record on affordable housing delivery remains poor.

The final segment covers the 2025 Nanny State Index, revealing the UK has risen from 11th to 7th place among European countries for lifestyle restrictions, ranking first for tobacco regulations. Ibrahim highlights the lack of correlation between nanny state policies and public health outcomes, noting that economic growth shows stronger links to life expectancy than regulatory restrictions. The discussion emphasises how countries like Sweden achieve better smoking cessation rates through harm reduction approaches rather than punitive regulations, and warns that upcoming legislation like the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will likely push the UK even higher up the nanny state rankings.RetryIO