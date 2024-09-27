James Cleverly MP Reveals His Vision for the UK | In Conversation

Note: The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) does not endorse or support any political candidate or party. This video is for educational purposes only.

In this new In Conversation event, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, Conservative Party Home Secretary and leadership candidate, sits down with Tom Clougherty, Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, to discuss his vision for the future of the Conservative Party and the UK. Cleverly outlines his Thatcherite economic philosophy, emphasising the need for free markets, lower taxes, and reduced regulation to drive economic growth and prosperity.

Throughout the discussion, Cleverly addresses key issues facing the UK, including housing affordability, welfare reform, and the challenges of an aging population. He argues for bold policy changes to increase housing supply, incentivise work, and create a more sustainable relationship between younger and older generations. Cleverly also shares his views on the importance of global engagement and the need to revitalise London's financial services sector.

As a self-described "doer" inspired by Ronald Reagan's communication skills, Cleverly emphasises the importance of selling conservative values to a new generation. He advocates for a positive, optimistic approach to leadership that can inspire public support for necessary reforms. This conversation offers valuable insights into Cleverly's political philosophy and his vision for addressing the UK's most pressing economic and social challenges.

