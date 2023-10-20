Is Wildlife Trade Sustainable? | IEA Podcast

Is wildlife trade sustainable? What impact will trade barriers have on wildlife trade?
In this week's podcast, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh sits down with Dr Francis Vorhies. Francis is a distinguished academic in the field of wildlife conservation, economics, and finance, and is the Director and Co-Founder of the African Wildlife Economy Institute. He is also a Professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at Stellenbosch University, and serves as Research Visitor at the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WILDCRU) at Oxford University, UK.