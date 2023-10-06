Is the British state broken? | IEA Podcast

Is the British state broken?

From the chaotic early response to covid-19, to record-long NHS waiting lists and a broken planning system, the British state appears unable to solve many political problems.

In this week's IEA Podcast, Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh sits down with Professor Alexander Evans OBE to discuss whether the British state is broken. Alexander is a Professor in Practice at the London School of Economics, and former Strategy Director at the Cabinet Office.