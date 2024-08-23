Is Liberty Dying in Britain?: IEA's Legacy and the Fight for Liberty

Join us for an engaging episode of the IEA Podcast as we delve into the rich history of the Institute of Economic Affairs and explore the enduring importance of freedom in today's world. Our panel, featuring Harrison Griffiths, Communications Manager, Reem Ibrahim, Communications Officer, and Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy & Communications, takes us on a journey through the IEA's impactful legacy and discusses how its principles continue to shape economic thought and policy.

In this special farewell episode for Matthew Lesh, we examine the current state of freedom in the UK, addressing the challenges and opportunities facing advocates of liberty in modern Britain. Our panel shares valuable insights on the role of communications in disseminating ideas, the future of the free market movement, and the importance of developing optimistic narratives that address contemporary societal issues.

From the foundational principles of classical liberalism to the practical applications of free market ideas in today's complex world, this episode offers a thought-provoking discussion on the power of voluntary exchange, the dangers of central planning, and the ongoing struggle to preserve and expand individual liberty. Don't miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the ideas that have shaped our economic landscape and continue to influence policy debates.

We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.