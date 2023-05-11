Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

In Conversation with Dr David D. Friedman
In Conversation with Dr David D. Friedman

Institute of Economic Affairs
May 11, 2023

Should the police be privatised? Should we have open borders?

In this recording, IEA Communications Officer Harrison Griffiths interviews Dr David D. Friedman to discuss the anarcho-capitalist perspective on these questions and many more.

Dr Friedman is is an American economist, physicist, legal scholar, author, and anarcho-capitalist theorist. He currently serves as a Professor Emeritus at the Santa Clara University School of Law.

His book, 'The Machinery of Freedom: A Guide to Radical Capitalism', can be read online here: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/Machinery%203rd%20Edn.pdf

