How did the world become rich?

Join Daniel Freeman, Deputy Editor at the Institute of Economic Affairs, in a insightful discussion with Mark Koyama, Associate Professor of Economics at George Mason University, as they explore the intriguing insights from Koyama's book, "How the World Became Rich: The History and Origins of Economic Growth."

In this interview, Prof Koyama delves into the historical factors that have fuelled economic growth over the centuries, examining the roles of institutions, culture, geography, demographics, and myths surrounding colonialism's impact on economic growth. Gain valuable insights into the complex dynamics that have shaped the prosperity of nations and discover how these factors continue to influence global economic trends.