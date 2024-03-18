Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

How the free-market can increase social mobility in the UK
How the free-market can increase social mobility in the UK

Mar 18, 2024

Join Dr. Kristian Niemietz and guest Vincent Geloso, Assistant Professor of Economics at George Mason University, for a deep dive into the relationship between economic freedom, social mobility, and the UK welfare state. Gain insights into absolute and relative mobility, economic growth's impact, and the role of cultural attitudes and policies. Discover why economic freedom is vital for societal progress and how the UK welfare state has influenced social mobility over time. Don't miss this thought-provoking discussion challenging conventional wisdom and offering fresh perspectives. Subscribe now for more!

