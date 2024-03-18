How the free-market can increase social mobility in the UK

Join Dr. Kristian Niemietz and guest Vincent Geloso, Assistant Professor of Economics at George Mason University, for a deep dive into the relationship between economic freedom, social mobility, and the UK welfare state. Gain insights into absolute and relative mobility, economic growth's impact, and the role of cultural attitudes and policies. Discover why economic freedom is vital for societal progress and how the UK welfare state has influenced social mobility over time. Don't miss this thought-provoking discussion challenging conventional wisdom and offering fresh perspectives. Subscribe now for more!
The Institute of Economic Affairs podcast examines some of the pressing issues of our time. Featuring some of the top minds in Westminster and beyond, the IEA podcast brings you weekly commentary, analysis, and debates.
