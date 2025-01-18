How Britain Learned to Stop Growing | IEA Podcast

In this episode, we explore Ed Davey's proposal for the UK to rejoin the EU customs union. Reem Ibrahim, Tom Clougherty, and Kristian Niemietz demonstrate why this approach would be a backward step even from a Remainer perspective, highlighting how it would give Britain "the worst of all worlds" while restricting its ability to pursue independent trade deals. Their analysis reveals why the customs union was consistently the least beneficial aspect of EU membership for the UK, contrasting with the experience of smaller European nations.

Moving to Britain's growth crisis, inspired by Janan Ganesh's thought-provoking FT article "Britain should stop pretending it wants more economic growth", our discussion delves into how politicians repeatedly choose other priorities - from environmental concerns to distribution effects - over growth-oriented policies. The team investigates the difficulties of garnering public support for pro-growth reforms at a time when younger generations lack experience of sustained economic expansion.

Our final segment unpacks Labour's Renters' Rights Bill and its likely unintended consequences. The panel outlines how banning "no-fault evictions" and limiting deposits risks making landlords more selective, potentially discriminating against young people and those with irregular incomes. Through detailed analysis, they demonstrate why reducing rental market flexibility and pushing landlords to sell their properties could ultimately disadvantage the very tenants the legislation aims to protect, suggesting that increasing housing supply, rather than additional regulations, holds the key to empowering tenants.

We bring you a current affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.