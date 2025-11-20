Free Speech is Not Right or Left | Jacob Mchangama | IEA Podcast

n this episode of the IEA Podcast, host Daniel Freeman sits down with Jacob Mchangama to explore the fascinating history of free speech, from ancient Athens to modern social media. Jacob reveals how Socrates became a martyr for ideas he didn’t even believe in, why the Romans feared giving ordinary citizens a voice, and how medieval Islamic scholars championed free inquiry while Europe burned heretics. The conversation traces free speech through the Enlightenment, examining John Stuart Mill’s warnings about the tyranny of the majority and how these debates remain strikingly relevant today.

Jacob explains why free speech has become increasingly polarised along political lines, with both left and right abandoning the principle when it becomes inconvenient. From Palestine Action protesters arrested in London to Trump administration pressures on media critics, the discussion reveals how quickly the targets of censorship can shift. He argues that legal protections for speech are ultimately downstream from culture, pointing to how American free speech exceptionalism is surprisingly recent, noting that people could be jailed for Communist Party membership in the 1950s or opposing World War I.

The conversation concludes with Jacob’s call for a cross-partisan coalition committed to robust free speech protections, regardless of who’s wielding power. As he emphasises, abandoning free speech because people you disagree with invoke it is a shortsighted strategy that inevitably backfires when you’re on the receiving end.