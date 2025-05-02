Europe Goes Dark & Trump's 100 Days | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, host Callum Price (Director of Communications) is joined by Tom Clougherty (Executive Director) and Andy Mayer (Energy Analyst) to discuss Trumps’ first 100 days, London housing crisis and recent energy issues. They examine the blackouts in the Iberian Peninsula, where approximately 60% of Spain's power was coming from solar energy before system failures occurred. Andy Mayer explains how this demonstrates the systemic risks of relying too heavily on renewable energy without proper balancing measures, and critiques the UK government's announcement requiring solar panels on all new builds.

The conversation shifts to London's housing crisis, referencing an article in The Economist about brownfield sites with planning permission that remain undeveloped. Tom Clougherty explains how approximately 400,000 homes could be built on these sites, but development is hindered by requirements like affordable housing quotas and biodiversity targets that make projects financially unviable. The team discusses how these regulations prevent market-led development in a city desperately needing more housing.

The podcast concludes with analysis of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office and UK local election results. They examine the economic implications of Trump's tariff policies and question whether Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency will achieve meaningful reductions in government spending. The conversation finishes with reflections on Reform UK's recent by-election win against Labour and discussions about whether Reform will develop a coherent policy platform or remain primarily a protest party.