Join Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy at the IEA, and Iain Murray, Vice President for Strategy at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, as they discuss the priority of addressing climate and social justice. Explore government priorities, regulatory competence, and societal implications with insights on climate action, social justice, and government policy. Subscribe for valuable insights into regulatory reforms and connect with us on social media for more.
ESG, Sustainability, and Social Justice: Should they be the priority?
Mar 15, 2024
IEA Podcast
